Ahaan Panday couldn't stop crying during Saiyaara shoot, told Mohit Suri, ‘bohot bura lag raha hai...'

Director Mohit Suri revealed Ahaan Panday's emotional side, saying that his Saiyaara star broke down into real tears and sobbed while filming a particular scene. Mohit said he had to intervene to stop Ahaan from crying excessively. He got genuinely emotional and couldn’t stop crying.

Saiyaara, a blockbuster hit, has some really tear-jerking scenes which have also deeply moved the audiences, who were seen crying in the theatres in viral social media videos.

Also Read | Saiyaara OTT release set for Netflix; digital debut on the cards

Here's what Mohit Suri said about Ahaan Panday: In an interview with Red FM, Mohit Suri said the intensity of love depicted in Saiyaara was very different from the casual romantic experiences typical of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's generation.

And this, Mohit said, truly affected Ahaan, who was unable to control his tears during a scene.

The director said that he would have to tell Ahaan to stop crying, “Mujhe sometimes bolna pada isko ‘Mat ro yaar itna tu yeh scene mein’.” However, to his surprise, the actor wasn't acting and had real tears.

“He said, ‘Mujhko bohot bura lag raha hai, sir, I’m feeling very bad she’s saying this,’” Mohit recalled asking, “Tu acting nahi kar raha?”

Ahaan replied: “Nahi, main acting nahi kar raha hun.”

The director said that this generation has yet to experience what love is.

“…I just think maybe they’ve not met someone who opened up, in this generation they haven’t met people who opened up their heart and make these promises jo commitment life bhar ki hoti hai, ki no matter what I’m not going to leave you, I’m going to stand by you. I think these were just things that were moving them,” he said.

About Saiyaara Mohit Suri's Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a reserved poet. The movie explores themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional healing.