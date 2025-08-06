Ahaan Panday makes first public appearance in Mumbai after Saiyaara success, clicks pics with fans amid paparazzi frenzy

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday made his first appearance in Mumbai since his film became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Saiyaara marked Ahaan's Bollywood debut alongside his co-star Aneet Padda. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films.

Ahaan Panday's first appearance in Mumbai after Saiyaara crosses ₹ 500 crore at box office On Tuesday night, Ahaan was spotted out and about wandering on the streets of Mumbai.

Several videos of the actor have now surfaced online. In them, the actor is seen getting mobbed by fans and paparazzi who surrounded him immediately.

Ahaan looked casual as he wore a blue hoodie with jeans. Keeping a low profile, he also wore a face mask. He was recently in Singapore for the success party of his film with Aneet and others.

In a video, the paparazzi asked him to remove the mask for pictures. Ahaan, who initially declined them politely, later posed with them. When a paparazzo requested Ahaan to remove his mask for the camera, Ahaan is heard saying, “Aap selfie le lo phone mein (please take a selfie on the phone).” When someone praised his film, he reacted by placing his hand on his heart, making a heartwarming gesture.

Ahaan also obliged to photo requests from fans before walking off.

Watch videos:

Internet reacts to Ahaan Panday Reacting to the video, several people on the internet praised the actor for his ‘down-to-earth’ personality.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “The smile at the end of the video. He is slowly realising that he is the next big star of Bollywood.”

“Ahaan my boy, never change. He is so down to earth (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “He’s meant for movies man (sic).” “Ahaan acted so well, just for one movie. It was so emotional which move most people. That's the reason he is the new heartthrob. He is so humble for his age. I like him. God bless you my child and hope to see you in more movies (sic),” someone also mentioned.

Saiyaara's recent achievement Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agrawal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, and Alam Khan in supporting roles.

According to YRF, Saiyaara recently grossed ₹507 crore worldwide in 18 days, becoming the second Indian film to hit the ₹500 crore mark in 2025.