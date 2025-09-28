Ahaan Panday joins hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Saiyaara star spotted outside filmmaker's office

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday is yet to announce his second project after his successful debut in Bollywood. While fans await the announcements, reports claim that the actor might have locked in his next. If rumours are true, he might be teaming up with the industry's most popular, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ahaan Panday outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office Recently, Ahaan Panday was snapped outside Bhansali’s office.

A paparazzi video of the actor surfaced online on Saturday. In it, he was seen getting out of his car and entering SLB's office building in Mumbai. He wore a light-coloured shirt with denim pants. While his face isn't visible, the video claims it is Panday.

The post read: “#AhaanPanday gets clicked arriving for meeting at #SLB office today.” Reacting to the possible collaboration between the Saiyaara actor and Bhansali, fans have shared their excitement in the comments.

A user commented, “Omg this is huge if anything on floor ahaan slb (Sic).”

“Oh man!!!! SBL n him!!!! Dammmmm!!!! Deadly combo,” added another.

One more user wrote, “I predicted this. This is a big deal. SLB chooses his muses very carefully and nobody greater than Ahaan after his other muses. (sic).”

Someone else also said, “Why is he showing so much attitude after becoming a star. He has become a celebrity and should face media with confidence (sic).”

Watch video here:

However, neither Panday nor Bhansali has confirmed or denied the speculations around their collaboration.

Who is Ahaan Panday Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. While Chunky Panday is his uncle, Ananya Panday is his cousin.

His long-awaited debut arrived after he assisted directors on projects like The Railway Men (2023), Mardaani 2 (2019) and Freaky Ali (2016).

Panday went on to become one of the most popular newcomers in the industry with his first film, Saiyaara. Helmed by YRF, the film is directed by Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara also launched Aneet Padda. It ruled the box office charts worldwide, grossing over ₹579 crore. It became one of the highest-grosser of this year in India.

