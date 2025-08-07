Ahaan Panday opens up about Saiyaara success for FIRST time, Aneet Padda admits she's ‘scared’

YRF's latest release Saiyaara, has maintained a new strategy, keeping their newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda away from the media and public. Their strategy worked well for the film as it went on to become a blockbuster of 2025. Becoming the second Indian film to cross the ₹500 crore mark, Saiyaara made history.

Ahaan Panday on Saiyaara success On this occasion, Ahaan and Aneet reflected on the success of their debut film, Saiyaara, which paved their promising future in the industry.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ahaan, who is Chikki Panday's son, dedicated the success of the film to his late grandmother. In an emotional note, he wrote poetic lines: "Dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj Krish ko dekh paati,” and added, “sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi - ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi.”

He went on to thank everyone, including the audience and fans, who made the child in him happy.

Talking about his uncertain future after Saiyaara, Ahaan wrote, "I don’t know what lies ahead for me, but I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I’ll feel it forever and ever and ever.

“I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet. The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn’t do it, we all have that child in us. I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all, thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you.”

Aneet Padda on Saiyaara after hitting ₹ 500 crore milestone On the other hand, Aneet shared her unfiltered thoughts in her post. Admitting that she is scared of what's next after Saiyaara, she talked about the love coming her way.

She wrote, “The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back. I’m scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there.”

“If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone - then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you.”

