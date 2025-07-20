Ahaan Panday's old dance video to SRK's ‘I'm the best’ goes viral; netizens call him ‘next superstar’ | Watch

As Saiyaara gleams with positive reviews and outstanding box office numbers, its debutant Ahaan Panday has caught the attention of social media users, who have deemed him the next Bollywood superstar.

In an old video that has now resurfaced, Ahaan, the cousin of Ananya Panday, can be seen giving an energetic dance performance on Shah Rukh Khan's 90s hit “I'm the Best.” The new actor was reportedly dancing at a family function, where King Khan was a guest.

Sharing the now-viral video, a netizen wrote: “You know the guy has potential when he slays an SRK song knowing he is in the audience.”

“Sooo happy he got his dream debut! A fan since 2016,” the user added.

Watch Ahaan Panday's dance performance here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens praised Ahaan in the viral video's comment section. Amid a sea of hearts and fire emojis, social media users said, “Next superstar of Bollywood for you.”

Another user added, “After Saiyarra, let me tell you, Mr Srk, you are not the last of stars.”

“You are The Best, no doubt!!” said another.

Referring to Saiyaara, a netizen said, “He is a good performer, no doubt. The story of the movie is common, so that's why I felt bored. Otherwise, the actors have done a superb job.”

“Best debutant so far..great going boy!” added another.

“I would love to see Ahaan as his real quirky, lowkey and kind self in movies too. Saiyaara is fab! But if he plays the role of a golden retriever boyyyy omggg love love love,” a user added.

‘Formal dinner and a couple of beers’ Ahaan Panday was not Mohit Suri's first choice for Saiyaara, but an unconventional test won him over.

In an interview with India Today, Mohit said, “When I met Ahaan, he was so nice and sweet that you didn't feel he was the character at all.”

However, at Aditya Chopra's insistence, the filmmaker said he decided to try him out with an unusual test that featured a “formal dinner and a couple of beers.”

Mohit said that Ahaan was still not the one he needed for Saiyaara, but, “I sensed he was holding something back. So I told him, ‘Stop calling me sir, just call me by my name. Take me to your world.’”

