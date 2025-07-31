Ahead of Dhadak 2 release, check out THESE 5 romantic films that will leave you in tears

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are bringing the magic of love, loss and heartbreak with their much-awaited film, Dadak 2. The film is the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood. Said to be the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 focuses on the story of Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), who face social problems due to their caste and class differences.

As Dhadak 2 is set to release on 1 August, here's a list of 5 romantic films with heartbreaking endings to binge-watch anytime.

Lootera Based on O. Henry's The Last Leaf, Lootera follows the story of Pakhi, the sheltered and artistic daughter of a wealthy zamindar, and Varun, a mysterious archaeologist who lives a dual life.

Set in 1950s Bengal, the film shows how Pakhi and Varun fall in love, but just when their love begins to bloom, Varun disappears, revealing his true identity as a conman involved in a heist targeting Pakhi’s family treasures.

Heartbroken and betrayed, Pakhi’s world collapses.

Years later, the two meet again under entirely different circumstances. Pakhi is now sick and living a reclusive life in a snow-covered village, while Varun is on the run. What follows is a tender and tragic reunion against a hauntingly beautiful backdrop.

Raanjhanaa Raanjhanaa is a story of unrequited love, political awakening, and emotional turmoil set in the holy city of Varanasi. It follows the story of Kundan, a spirited and deeply devoted Hindu boy who falls in love with Zoya, a beautiful Muslim girl at a young age.

His love for her becomes the centre of his world, but Zoya moves away to Delhi for higher studies, leaving Kundan alone.

Years later, Zoya returns to Varanasi, but she is in love with someone else—Akram, a university student leader. Kundan is heartbroken but remains hopeful to win her heart, only to face rejection. As events unfold, Kundan’s actions unintentionally lead to tragic consequences, changing all their lives.

Torn between love, guilt, and a desperate need for redemption, Kundan immerses himself in Zoya’s world, even becoming part of a political movement. But with love and betrayal intertwined, he meets a tragic fate filled with pain and sacrifice.

Tere Naam Tere Naam follows Radhe, a rebellious yet kind-hearted college dropout who falls deeply in love with Nirjara, a simple, traditional Brahmin girl. As he tries to win her heart, fate takes a tragic turn when he suffers a mental breakdown after a brutal attack. Separated by circumstances and mental illness, Nirjara kills herself. As Radhe returns home after his recovery from the mental asylum, he realises that their love story has already ended.

Laila Majnu Set in Kashmir, Laila Majnu is based on the life of Laila, a free-spirited girl from a conservative family. She falls in love with Qais, a passionate young man. Despite deep love for each other, societal pressures and family rivalries force them apart. As they part ways unwillingly, Qais descends into madness, turning into the modern-day Majnu, wandering on the streets in search of Laila.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela focuses on the passionate love story set against the backdrop of a violent feud between two rival communities, the Rajadis and Saneras. Ram, a charming and daring man from the Rajadi clan, falls in love with Leela, a bold and spirited woman from the Saneras.