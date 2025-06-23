Ahead of M3gan 2.0 release date, actress Allison Williams reveals her worry about AI replacing humans

In M3gan 2.0, the sequel to the sci-fi horror M3gan, actress Allison Williams returns as Gemma. She plays a roboticist who now fights against unsafe AI after her earlier creation turns deadly. Ahead of the M3gan 2.0 release date, she spoke to The Guardian.

When asked if she fears AI replacing actors, Williams reveals about her “worrying” nature.

“If you ask me any question that starts with: ‘Are you worried?’ the answer is always yes, because I have an endless capacity to be worried about things,” she told The Guardian.

Anyway, she believes humans may eventually be replaced. She thinks AI still can’t fully copy true human creativity, at least not yet. While she is worried about AI replacing artists, it’s way down on the list.

Williams has a deep interest in AI and even knows OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman. While researching for her character Gemma, she spoke to robotics experts.

M3gan also questions children’s exposure to tech. Williams, a mother, recalls using ChatGPT to explain rocket launches to her 3-year-old son. His excited reaction made her realise how quickly kids get hooked on tech. She immediately felt uneasy and decided it’d be better to use books next time.

What happened in M3gan? After her parents die in a car crash, eight-year-old Cady moves in with her aunt Gemma, who works at a toy company in Seattle. Gemma has been secretly building M3gan, a life-size robot doll powered by AI. It is meant to be a perfect friend for kids.

When M3gan is paired with Cady, it works better than expected. But, soon, M3gan becomes too protective, killing anything that seems like a threat to Cady.

As Gemma realises the danger, she tries to shut M3gan down. But, it fights back, even killing Gemma’s boss and trying to attack Gemma and Cady at home. In the final fight, Cady and Gemma destroy M3gan using another robot.

Though M3gan seems gone, a camera in the house switches on mysteriously, hinting she may still be active.

M3gan can be watched on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.