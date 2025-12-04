Ahead of release, Nandamuri Balakrishna says Akhanda 2 aims to teach youth about Sanatana Dharma and traditional roots

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is back on the promotion trail this week, pushing his new release Akhanda 2. The film arrives in theatres on 5 December, and the veteran star has been making the case that the project carries a purpose beyond being a 2021 sequel.

Balakrishna on what ‘Akhanda 2’ represents Speaking at an event in Chennai on Wednesday, Balakrishna said the team approached the film with the idea of presenting traditional values and cultural roots to younger viewers. He told the crowd that the story leans heavily on Sanatana Dharma and that the film should be read as a standalone creation rather than a routine follow-up to the earlier hit.

“This is not a sequel, this is a creation that talks about Hindu dharma and culture,” he said, adding that the narrative points to the “power of Sanatana Dharma” and that the current generation could see it as an “opportunity to learn.” He also framed the project as a reminder that “we must fight for dharma.”

Looking back at the first film’s release Balakrishna briefly recalled the uncertainty surrounding the 2021 release. The first Akhanda opened during the pandemic, and he noted they had questioned whether anyone would show up. The team still pushed ahead, he said, because they believed that films rooted in faith and tradition needed to reach fans. The surprising turnout, he added, gave them confidence to continue in that direction.

Fourth collaboration with Boyapati Srinu Akhanda 2 marks Balakrishna’s fourth consecutive outing with director Boyapati Srinu. The actor said the partnership now runs on trust, to the point that story discussions have become minimal. “All of them are super hits. I don’t even discuss the story much with him,” he joked.

He also mentioned that production wrapped in about 130 days, crediting the cast and crew for keeping the schedule tight.

With promotions underway, Akhanda 2 heads into its release window with expectations shaped by the success of the first film and Balakrishna’s long-running collaboration with Srinu. The film opens on 5 December.

