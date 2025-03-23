Salman Khan's biceps are in the limelight after they the Bollywood actor was seen attending a cricket match in Mumbai on Saturday, flaunting a firm and toned body in a fitted blue T-shirt. Photographs and videos of the event are doing rounds on social media showing Salman Khan sitting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during the match.

Internet users were quick to spot Captain America print T-shirt styled with rolled up sleeves and slick hair. His clean-shaven look, toned physique and stylish appearance impressed fans which follows a recent criticism that the actor received over his appearance. Social media users had expressed concerns when Sikandar actor made a public appearance after wrapping up shoots.

Internet users felt that aging had made begun to make its impact on the actor's body, with some commenting that their “childhood hero is getting old.” In a stark contrast, Salman Khan's appearance at the event, aimed to create raising awareness for TB patients, became the centre of admiration online.

Social media reaction on Salman Khan's toned physique Reacting over Salman Khan's latest appearance, a user commented, "Bhai looking fresh." Another wser wrote, "Those biceps (fire emoji)." A third user replied, "Bhoi is looking very fresh and happier in the last few days. I think he believes he has a winner." A fourth user stated, "One of the most handsome 60-year-olds. He looks way better clean-shaven." A fifth user remarked, "With that pose, he must be thinking to himself – 'Buddha bol rahe the mujhe. Huh!'

Notably, a friendly cricket match ‘Neta XI Vs Abhineta XI’ was conducted on Saturday, March 22. The event was graced by eminent personalities from the world of Bollywood and politics including Salman Khan. The event featured Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and union minister Anurag Thakur's teams competing against each other in this match.