Ahead of Wednesday Season 2 release date, Jenna Ortega confirms Season 3 and spinoff web series

Wednesday, the popular Netflix series, has officially been renewed for Season 3. This early announcement comes just weeks before the Season 2 OTT release date, August 6. Fans are excited as this show is already the most-watched English-language series on Netflix.

The news was first shared by The Hollywood Reporter, which spoke with Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams, and director Tim Burton. It has also revealed that a spinoff series is in the early stages of discussion.

The viral dance scene in Wednesday Season 1 became a huge hit online. People wondered if Season 2 would try to do something similar. Tim Burton, the director, said there was no such pressure.

Burton chose the song, and Jenna Ortega just danced without a choreographer. She might have even had COVID that day, according to the director.

Burton told The Hollywood Reporter that it was fun because they didn’t plan too much. He didn’t expect the scene to go viral and doesn’t want to force such moments.

When asked how many seasons the show should have, he says he doesn’t think that way.

“You’re talking to two of the worst people to ask that question,” probably hinting at Netflix to take the call.

Tim Burton is a legendary name in Hollywood. His films have earned 20 Oscar nominations and won 8 so far. His 1988 film Beetlejuice won one Oscar, followed by Batman in 1989. Ed Wood (1994) grabbed two wins. Sleepy Hollow (1999), Sweeney Todd (2007) and Alice in Wonderland (2010) also received Oscars.

Why Wednesday? When asked about the reason behind their decision to be a part of Wednesday, Tim Burton said he had chosen the web series because it gave him a chance to work in TV for the first time. He also liked Wednesday Addams as a character. Even as an older man, he said he could relate to her feelings. He liked her quiet style and few emotions.

According to Jenna Ortega, Wednesday is one of the rare lead characters who doesn’t show much emotion and still works well. This is usually seen only in villains.

Jenna also remembered how she once auditioned for a Wednesday cartoon film at age 14. She didn’t get the part but told her mother she still wished to play Wednesday one day.