AI reimagines Dhurandhar 2 ending as Jaskirat Singh Rangi reunites with family. Watch

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge left the audience teary-eyed with its emotional ending. Many dubbed it the perfect ending to the story of the undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while some hoped for a different ending. Now, an artificial intelligence (AI) generated video is offering an alternate ending to the two-part spy thriller.

AI ending of Dhurandhar 2 In the final scenes of the climax, Sushant Bansal (Manav Gohil) tells Ajit Sanyal (R. Madhavan) that “the asset is loose,” referring to Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh), who returns to his hometown, Pathankot, after nearly two decades.

The AI video reunites an emotional Jaskirat and his mother with tears. He is seen happily meeting his sisters and other family members. All of them pose for a family portrait in front of their house.

The post on X read, “Dhurandhar 2 – Alternate Happy Ending Ai. Turning tragedy into victory…Turning tears into smiles… AI x Creativity = Deadly Combo. This is how Dhurandhar 2 SHOULD have ended. What do you think… better than the original?”

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Netizens react to Dhurandhar 2's happy ending The video has left netizens with mixed feelings. A user wrote in the comments, “Sorry. This is exactly what that yrf spy verse ending would have been like. The original one is far more realistic. Jaskirat sees that his mother and sister have accepted the reality and are living an honorable life, which is why he doesn't go back to them. Anyways I don't think he intended to return home anyways.”

“What’s making me wonder is how wonderfully AI made Ranveer act with emotions,” added another.

One said, “This is a pretty good alternate ending! Deep inside everyone was wishing for something like this to happen.” “I personally like happy endings but what they have shown in Dhurandhar 2 makes more sense,” another argued.

A different user commented, “No. You’re doing injustice to this real scene. Take it down.”

Someone else pointed, “Nope... Original ending is better… that's how these people live...sacrifice for country.”

Dhurandhar 2 ending explained Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's climax scene stars Jaskirat returning to his hometown, Pathankot. It marks a quiet homecoming as he goes back to the place which he was once forced to abandon. Turns out, his mother and younger sister have long believed him to be dead. As he reaches near his house, Jaskirat hesitates. Grappling with a dilemma, he chooses not to meet his family but to watch from a distance.

Jaskirat keeps looking at his family as they carry on with their daily lives. They remain far from the violence that has defined his own existence. The stark contrast between their and his worlds. The ending suggests that Jaskirat believes his absence is what keeps them safe. He decides to stay away from his family in a heartbreaking and heroic move.

Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is the second and final chapter of the Dhurandhar franchise. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.