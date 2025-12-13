AIMIM's spokesperson backs Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar amid anti-Pakistan theme row: ‘Kya galat kia?’

The national spokesperson of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Waris Pathan, commented on Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar. The film was reportedly banned in Gulf countries over its anti-Pakistan theme. Commenting on it, Pathan said that although he hasn't watched the film, he urged people to treat it like entertainment.

AIMIM on Dhurandhar's ‘anti-Pakistan content’ News agency ANI quoted Waris Pathan on Dhurandhar, “I haven't seen the movie Dhurandhar yet, but from what the media and people are saying, it's a good movie...”

“I believe the movie should be seen as a movie, and if it shows something against Pakistan, then what? Pakistan is the one that spreads terrorism...We are victims of Pakistan's terrorism,” he continued.

The AIMIM spokesperson also cited the Pahalgam terror attack as an example and condemned the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, which took place amid the tensions between the nations.

He said, “In Pahalgam, our innocent people were shot in the name of religion. Later, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev were launched. The Indian government sent a delegation. Pakistan's secrets were exposed to the world. Our party president was also there...Why did the BJP government felt the need to organise the India-Pakistan match?”

Dhurandhar is helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame.

It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar banned in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that Dhurandhar has been banned in the Gulf region. Reportedly, the authorities of the Gulf countries have objected to Dhurandhar's anti-Pakistan content.

It is believed that the makers attempted to release the film in the Gulf, which serves as a crucial market for Hindi films. However, it was blocked in the six countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

A source told the portal, “Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have not released Dhurandhar. There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an ‘anti-Pakistan film’. Also, in the past, such films have failed to procure a release in this region. Yet, the team of Dhurandhar made an attempt, but sadly, all the countries did not approve of the theme of the film. This is why Dhurandhar hasn't been released in any of the Gulf countries.”

Dhurandhar plot Dhurandhar is a spy thriller. Set in Pakistan, it is about a mysterious man, Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait in Lyari.