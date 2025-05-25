Airport Diaries: Akshay Kumar keeps it cool with a classic blue shirt and denim as he steps out in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon.

The 'Kesari' actor, who never fails to impress fans with his fitness and fashion style, looked dapper in a blue striped shirt, which he paired with denim jeans.

Akshay completed his look with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

This marks his first appearance after actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that he will not be part of Hera Pheri 3, leaving fans both surprised and disappointed. "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X, adding, "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director," Rawal wrote on X.

However, it was not just the fans who were heartbroken by his exit. Rawal's sudden departure from the popular franchise was also a big blow to actor Suniel Shetty, who played the calm and collected Shyam in the classic comedy.

"I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know," Shetty told ANI.

"It cannot happen. 100 percent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 percent chance without me and Akshay, but it 100 percent can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu Bhaiya, it doesn't work," he added.

