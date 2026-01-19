'Airport, railway station, roads have become very good': Kumar Vishwas lauds government arrangements at Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas on Monday praised the government for making effective arrangements for devotees at the Magh Mela being held in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI at the Magh Mela Kshetra, Kumar Vishwas said that the administration has ensured proper facilities for pilgrims and visitors arriving from across the country. He noted that the arrangements reflected the government's commitment to providing a safe and comfortable experience for devotees.

"...Airport, railway station, roads have become very good. This is the time for a cultural renaissance. Heartiest best wishes to all the devotees for the Magh Mela too...", said Vishwas.

He also highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the Magh Mela.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Magh Mela Kshetra on Monday to take a holy dip at Sangam. Ravi Shukla, a devotee from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, said that the government has made good arrangements for devotees at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

"It was a wonderful experience... Everything went well... yesterday I took a dip in the holy Ganga and today came here... The government has made good arrangements to accommodate the devotees. I didn't face any problems," he said.

Earlier, flower petals were showered on the devotees who arrived for a 'snaan' at the Sangam in Prayagraj on the occassion of Mauni Amavasya. During the festival, a helicopter showered flower petals on the large gathering of devotees present on the Ghat for a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela.

On this occassion, Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma stated that the ritual of the holy bath began at 12 midnight. He noted that despite heavy fog throughout the night, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers, and the influx of pilgrims remained strong since morning. He also said that around 3 crore devotees had taken the holy dip by 12 PM.