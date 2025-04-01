What divorce? Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya dance to Kajra Re in rare video

Rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce have been circulating for a while. Though their zero public appearances fuel speculation, the Bollywood couple has now shut down the rumours without uttering a word. Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan joined the stage at a family wedding as they grooved to the iconic tunes of Kajra Re.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shut down divorce rumours A video from the event has surfaced online. Recreating Aishwarya's hit dance track which also featured Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan, the family nailed the hook step of the song.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya on Kajra Re In the video, the bride and groom invited Abhishek and Aishwarya on the stage. The couple performed to the Bunty Aur Babli song. Their daughter Aaradhya surely surprised everyone with her dance moves as she joined her parents.

While Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a yellow anarkali suit, Abhishek opted for a pink kurta and pyjama look. Aaradhya wore a white lehenga. The crowd is heard cheering loudly for the family. Abhishek and Aishwarya locked eyes as they matched steps with each other.

The video is from one of the wedding festivities of Aishwarya's cousin.

Internet reacts to Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya video After it clip made its way to Reddit whose users often claim strongly about Aishwarya and Abhishek's alleged divorce, many shared their divided opinions.

One user's pinned comment read: “Nice to see them happy! Let’s not speculate it further.” “Divorce my a**. They seem fine. People have got to chill the f**k down now (sic),” added another. One more commented, “This is so sweet. I love that Aaradhya is also doing the steps gleefully (sic)."

Kajra Re is one of the popular songs from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, starring Abhishek and Rani Mukerji. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, while Aishwarya did the special dance number which topped the charts for a long time.

A few days ago, Aishwarya was in the news after he car was hit by a bus in the Juhu area of Mumbai. No damage or loss was reported. However, the incident left fans worried about her.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II and has not announced any new projects since.