Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles at Paris Fashion Week in black velvet gown, jewel-encrusted tiara steals spotlight

France [Paris], September 29 (ANI): Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stole the spotlight with her charismatic presence at Paris Fashion Week.The 'Devdas' star walked the runway in a corseted black velvet fishtail gown with a crystal-embellished cape and a jewel-encrusted tiara on Monday night, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

Her dewy makeup, accentuated by her signature red lip, added the perfect finishing touch to her overall look.

Several visuals from the show surfaced online. Have a look at some of the images of Aishwarya from last night's gala.

Before the show, during rehearsals, Aishwarya, who represented L’Oréal at Paris Fashion Week, met several other renowned personalities. A moment of her chatting with Simone Ashley and gently holding her hands quickly went viral on social media.

She also reunited with her longtime friend, Eva Longoria.

The ninth edition features an international line-up of L'Oréal Paris ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Earlier this year, Aishwarya made a striking fashion statement at Cannes as well. For one of her red carpet appearances, she opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was elevated with intricate embellishments running along the sides of the outfit, adding texture and detail to the sleek silhouette.

Appearing on the French Riviera, the Cannes veteran also embraced soft glamour in a custom baby pink gown featuring a heart-shaped fitted silk silhouette paired with a flowing chiffon cape and embellished floral detailing.