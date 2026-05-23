Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles Cannes 2026 in Amit Aggarwal couture gown. Internet says ‘look at that aura’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the Cannes Film Festival in striking fashion this week, unveiling two high-profile couture looks that quickly dominated online conversation and reaffirmed her status as one of the event’s most recognisable international faces.

Internet reacts to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026 The Bollywood actor arrived on day 11 of the 79th Cannes Film Festival wearing a custom midnight blue creation titled Luminara by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal. The sculptural gown reportedly took more than 1,500 hours to complete and featured intricate crystal embroidery alongside dramatic flowing cape sleeves.

Rai Bachchan, who has represented L'Oréal Paris at Cannes since 2003, travelled to France from Mumbai accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. During the event, she reunited with Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch and festival director Thierry Frémaux, continuing a long-standing association with the prestigious international film gathering.

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The midnight blue ensemble also drew comparisons to some of Rai Bachchan’s previous Cannes appearances, particularly her memorable blue-themed looks from 2002 and 2017. Fashion commentators and fans alike noted the continuity in styling, describing the latest appearance as both nostalgic and contemporary.

Later during the festival, the actor appeared at the L'Oréal Lights on Women Award in a second couture outfit — a soft pink embellished gown paired with a sheer matching cape. The more understated look contrasted sharply with the dramatic silhouette of Luminara, yet continued the elegant styling associated with her Cannes appearances over the years.

Social media reaction to both appearances was immediate and overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Fans praised the actor’s confidence, presence and longevity on the global red carpet circuit.

One admirer wrote, “ladies and gentlemen, aishwarya rai (sic).”

Another posted: “Aishwarya Rai with the President and Director of Cannes Film Festival 💙 She is personally welcomed by them every year 💙 (sic).”

Others highlighted her repeated use of blue tones at Cannes, with one fan writing: “she loves her blues on the red carpet 🥹(sic).”

Several reactions focused on the actor’s enduring appeal at the age of 52. Comments included: “SHES STILL GOT IT (sic)”, “FACE CARD WILL NEVER DECLINE (sic)” and “some people are just born with it! (sic)”

Another widely shared reaction read: “oh my god look at that aura (sic)”, while another user posted: “oh she is EXACTLY who she thinks she is (sic)”.

Fans also circulated moments from the red carpet itself, including one comment that stated: “One camera man literally asked Aishwarya Rai to pose for him so that he clicks😭❤️ (sic)”

Additional reactions included: “THATS MY MOTHER RIGHT THERE” and “The wait is over and she delivered PURE PERFECTION 😭📸👑 #AishwaryaRai (sic)”