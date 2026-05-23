Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles Cannes 2026 in Amit Aggarwal couture gown. Internet says ‘look at that aura’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the Cannes Film Festival in striking fashion this week, unveiling two high-profile couture looks that quickly dominated online conversation and reaffirmed her status as one of the event’s most recognisable international faces.

Internet reacts to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026 The Bollywood actor arrived on day 11 of the 79th Cannes Film Festival wearing a custom midnight blue creation titled Luminara by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal. The sculptural gown reportedly took more than 1,500 hours to complete and featured intricate crystal embroidery alongside dramatic flowing cape sleeves.

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Rai Bachchan, who has represented L'Oréal Paris at Cannes since 2003, travelled to France from Mumbai accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. During the event, she reunited with Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch and festival director Thierry Frémaux, continuing a long-standing association with the prestigious international film gathering.

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The midnight blue ensemble also drew comparisons to some of Rai Bachchan’s previous Cannes appearances, particularly her memorable blue-themed looks from 2002 and 2017. Fashion commentators and fans alike noted the continuity in styling, describing the latest appearance as both nostalgic and contemporary.

Later during the festival, the actor appeared at the L'Oréal Lights on Women Award in a second couture outfit — a soft pink embellished gown paired with a sheer matching cape. The more understated look contrasted sharply with the dramatic silhouette of Luminara, yet continued the elegant styling associated with her Cannes appearances over the years.

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Social media reaction to both appearances was immediate and overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Fans praised the actor’s confidence, presence and longevity on the global red carpet circuit.

One admirer wrote, “ladies and gentlemen, aishwarya rai (sic).”

Another posted: “Aishwarya Rai with the President and Director of Cannes Film Festival 💙 She is personally welcomed by them every year 💙 (sic).”

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Others highlighted her repeated use of blue tones at Cannes, with one fan writing: “she loves her blues on the red carpet 🥹(sic).”

Several reactions focused on the actor’s enduring appeal at the age of 52. Comments included: “SHES STILL GOT IT (sic)”, “FACE CARD WILL NEVER DECLINE (sic)” and “some people are just born with it! (sic)”

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Another widely shared reaction read: “oh my god look at that aura (sic)”, while another user posted: “oh she is EXACTLY who she thinks she is (sic)”.

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Fans also circulated moments from the red carpet itself, including one comment that stated: “One camera man literally asked Aishwarya Rai to pose for him so that he clicks😭❤️ (sic)”

Additional reactions included: “THATS MY MOTHER RIGHT THERE” and “The wait is over and she delivered PURE PERFECTION 😭📸👑 #AishwaryaRai (sic)”

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Rai Bachchan remains one of the longest-serving Indian representatives at Cannes and continues to be among the festival’s most photographed international celebrities, with her latest appearances once again drawing substantial global attention throughout the event.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.