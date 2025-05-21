Aishwarya Rai brings back saree at Cannes, silences never ending divorce rumours with regal sindoor look

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival. She made a splash, wrapped in six yards of grace in a regal sindoor look. Several photos of Aishwarya from the red carpet has surfaced online.
The actor is attending the film festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She will be walking the red carpet on Wednesday and Thursday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.