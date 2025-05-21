Aishwarya Rai brings back saree at Cannes, silences never ending divorce rumours with regal sindoor look

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are currently at Cannes. She is attending the film festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

Sneha Biswas
Updated21 May 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2025.
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2025. (X)

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival. She made a splash, wrapped in six yards of grace in a regal sindoor look. Several photos of Aishwarya from the red carpet has surfaced online.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

The actor is attending the film festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She will be walking the red carpet on Wednesday and Thursday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentAishwarya Rai brings back saree at Cannes, silences never ending divorce rumours with regal sindoor look
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.