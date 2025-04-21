Aishwarya Rai ‘slaps’ divorce rumours, drops rare family pic with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan on wedding anniversary

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with an unexpected surprise for their fans. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor treated fans to a rare family photo, alongside Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The photo silently shattered the never-ending speculations around Aishwarya and Abhishek's alleged divorce.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's first family pic amid divorce rumours The photo featured Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek twinning in white outfits at their home. Their smiles speak volumes about their bond.

Aishwarya posted the photo and ditched writing a caption. Instead, she dropped a white heart emoji in the caption.

Fans cheer for Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan reunion Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote in the comments: “This post slaps all the rumours.” Another added, “Love how Abhishek's glasses match your lipstick! (sic)”

“Happppy Wedding Anniversary to the lovebirds (sic),” wished another fan.

Someone also commented, “Finally sab thik ho gya (everything is fine)...nothing is more important than family.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were rumoured to be heading for a divorce. What fueled the rumours was their lack of public appearances together.

Previously, the rumours intensified when Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately for Anant Ambani's wedding. The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda were spotted reaching the venue together. It led to speculation about Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation.

However, they were recently seen dancing together at a family wedding, squashing further rumours about separation.

Though Aishwarya rarely posts on social media, her latest post puts the rumours to rest for good.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. She has not announced any new projects since.