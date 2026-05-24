Aishwarya Rai wraps up Cannes 2026 in white tuxedo, feather boa, netizens react: ‘Queen for a reason’

Actor Aishwarya Rai is back at the Cannes Film Festival for the last time. For the closing ceremony of this year's festival, she picked a stunning look: a layered tuxedo with a feather boa. One of her best looks from this year, she kept cameras clicking on the red carpet.

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Aishwarya Rai's final look at Cannes 2026 The actor opted for a custom look by Chinese designer Cheney Chan. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, she was accessorised with jewels from the UK's Hassanzadeh Jewellery.

Her ensemble featured classic tailoring with statement detailing. The look came with a sequinned blazer with crystal-embellished front buttons, layered notch lapels, and padded shoulders, adding structure to the silhouette. Full-length sleeves with lace-trimmed cuffs and subtle pinned detailing at the hem completed the design, while the cinched waist created definition. She paired the blazer with a matching white bustier featuring delicate lace embroidery and coordinated trousers.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns Cannes in blue couture gown. Internet reacts

The look was completed with a feathered boa-style shawl that added drama to the look. Accessories were minimal with white pumps and diamond rings. For beauty, Aishwarya had a side part with soft blowout waves. Her signature make up further complemented the look.

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Fans react Aishwarya Rai who who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, left fans cheering for her on the internet with her latest look.

Reacting to it, a user wrote on X, “Queen for a reason. Doesn’t play ball with exhausting PR & appearances. Shows up glammed up a couple of times a year and shows other actresses how its done. ARB, you’ve taken Cannes and we love you for it.”

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“Literally froze when i saw this look. Damnnnn…That’s how you conquer and close Cannes. Cannes Queen for all the seasons,” added another.

One more said, “She did it again. She came served fans and burned haters. Queen things. Till next year.”

Someone else said, "Dear ladies bayka, this is a classic case of "it's not the dress, it's the person." Aishwarya Rai can wear an upholstered armchair & look stunning. Aishwarya is giving white peacock here. You & I turn up at a PYC '90s music night dressed like this, & people will start wondering why an overfed & handicap chicken is standing near the karaoke stage."

“Wow! How refreshing to see beautiful women aging gracefully with curves. Monica Bellucci & Aishwarya Rai at Cannes have the most insane face cards. It’s lovely to watch them embrace their curves with such pride. I’m here for it! What gorgeous ladies,” yet another posted.

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Thoughts behind the outfit Explained the thoughts behind the design, Chan shared in the caption of a post that the outfit "reimagines formal tailoring through a dialogue between structure and instinct".

"The Cannes red carpet, Cheney Chan reimagines formal tailoring through a dialogue between structure and instinct. Sharp suiting elements are softened through movement and texture, creating a silhouette suspended between reality and fantasy," read the caption.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Rai made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on Friday. She slipped into a structural blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal.

In the evening, she changed into a pink gown with lots of floral detailing.

She is attending the event with her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.