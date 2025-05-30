Aishwarya Rai's unseen photoshoot from Cannes surfaces online, netizens say ‘insane face card’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai recently attended the Cannes Film Festival and made headlines with her multiple red-carpet looks. While she was praised for serving traditional and non-traditional looks at the festival, an unseen photo from her photoshoot has now surfaced online. Reportedly, it is from France.

Aishwarya Rai's unseen pics from Cannes For a change, Aishwarya ditched her usual outfits such as black gowns and sarees and slipped into a mauve pantsuit. She was only accessorised in a ring on her hand while her luscious wavy hair became the highlight of the look.

She finished it off with her signature red lips and looked effortlessly gorgeous in the photos.

While she posed confidently in the first picture, the second one had her in the middle of the makeup session.

The pictures have emerged on Reddit.

Internet reacts to Aishwarya Rai's new look Reacting to the new look, many hailed Aishwarya for her refreshing look.

A user wrote in the comments, “I'm happy as long as its not a tent outfit and middle partition hair (sic).” “Love this look so much. And her in the second slide (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “That insane face card! Can still mog half the film industry.” Someone else also called it her “best look.”

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2025 Aishwarya attended the film festival at Cannes as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She walked the red carpet on May 21 and 22.

On day 1, she stunned in a traditional saree with her sindoor and bindi look. She wore a white saree from Manish Malhotra with golden embellishments and a golden border. Her saree came with a long pallu on her left with another flowy train-like extension to her right. Her look was accessorised with traditional Indian jewellery made out of diamonds and red rubies.

The highlight of her look was the bright red sindoor on her forehead with a bindi.

On day 2, she switched to a modern look in a body-fitting strapless black gown, along with a silver cover-up around her. She was accessorised in diamond rings and earnings. She opted for bold red lipstick which held her look together.

Ditching her signature sleek, straight hair, she opted for soft curls for the gown look.

Aishwarya Rai attended Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan as usual.

Besides her, Alia Bhatt also made her Cannes debut this year. She too attended the film festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.