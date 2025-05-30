‘Sorry, Ajay Devgn’: Amid Thudarum OTT release, Mohanlal fans light up social media with heartfelt tributes

Amid Thudarum OTT release, Mohanlal fans have lit up social media with heartfelt tributes. On May 30, the Malayalam thriller started streaming on JioHotstar.

One fan called Mohanlal “Malayalis never-ending love story”. Another wrote, “We’ve witnessed his magic countless times, but this one hits different and it’s SPECIAL.”

One fan wrote, “More than the massive box office success, true joy of Thudarum lies in the fact that it served as a response to all the POST COVID cinephiles who had questioned his acting abilities.”

“The whole theatre erupted when Mohanlal jumped through the broken window…The Unmatchable flexibility, Perfection & Infinite aura of this 65 aged man,” came from another.

Is Ajay Devgn doing a Hindi remake of Thudarum? There is no official confirmation that Ajay Devgn is making a Bollywood remake of Thudarum. However, Mohanlal fans already seem wary about the possibility.

“Unfortunately for Ajay Devgan he cannot remake "Thudarum" like he remade Drishyam 1 & Drishyam 2 from Mohanlal. Because Thudarum is not just a well scripted movie, it's a celebration and ode to India's best and finest actor - Mohanlal the Goat. Nobody can replace him here. Period!” wrote one fan on Facebook.

“Sorry Ajay Devgn sir, you can't replicate this. Everyone please watch this film before Ajay Devgn ruins it in hindi remake,” wrote one Mohanlal fan.

Ajay Devgn remaking Mohanlal’s movies Ajay Devgn has starred in Hindi remakes of Malayalam films originally featuring Mohanlal. The most prominent examples are Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022):

The original Malayalam Drishyam (2013), directed by Jeethu Joseph, starred Mohanlal. As Georgekutty, the Malayalam cinema legend plays a man protecting his family after an accidental crime.

Devgn played the equivalent role, Vijay Salgaonkar, in the Hindi version It was a critical and commercial success.

Drishyam 2 (2021 in Malayalam) continued the story. Devgn’s Hindi remake (directed by Abhishek Pathak) grossing approximately Rs. 350 crore worldwide. It was one of 2022’s biggest Bollywood hits.

Rohit Shetty's 2006 film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is widely reported to be a remake of the 2001 Malayalam film Kakkakuyil, also starring Mohanlal.

While Golmaal is said to be loosely based on a Marathi play "Ghar Ghar", it has strong thematic and plot similarities to the Priyadarshan directorial as well.

Earlier reports indicated that Ajay Devgn was set to remake Mohanlal’s crime thriller Oppam (2016). In that movie, Mohanlal played a blind lift operator.