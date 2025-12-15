Were Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff booed by audience during Lionel Messi's Mumbai event? Here's what happened

Videos of Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff from Lionel Messi's Mumbai event have gone viral. Messi was in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of his G.O.A.T. India Tour. The event was held in Wankhede stadium, where several celebrities, notable personalities, businessman and fans arrived to catch a glimpse of the football star.

Why did the audience boo Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn At the event, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was invited. He represented the ace of Project Mahadeva, an initiative launched to revamp the identification of young footballers with the help of a structured scouting and training across the state.

On stage, Shroff was described as a 'youth icon' and 'India's youngest action star'. However, as seen in the viral videos, loud boos were heard from the crowd. The incident happened when Shroff was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The awkward atmosphere continued as actor Ajay Devgn was called next on stage. He was called as an actor whose work highlights discipline and purpose. His introduction also mentioned his film, Maidaan which was based on the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. However, audience from the stands were not impressed. Boos continued as Devgn was honoured by the CM as well.

Messi and his fellow mates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, were seen standing next to the actors and waiting as the noise was clearly heard throughout the stadium. He greeted Devgn and Shroff briefly.

However, the actor remained calm and composed despite the audience's reaction.

Watch video:

Netizens react to viral video of Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments of a Reddit post, “Why are they giving shawls to Tiger and Ajay of all people? How does it make sense?” “They were promoting govt schemes and Tiger is football coach of govt funded initiative,” backed another.

Someone else wrote, “Good job by the audience. Why should they get any attention in Messi's event anyway?”

One more commented, “That shot of Ajay Devgn getting garlanded followed by the actual guests of the tour looking bewildered is straight from a sitcom.”

Yet another said, “Messi India aaya hai ya Ajay aur Tiger (Did Messi visit India or Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff?).”

Celebs at Messi's Mumbai tour Besides Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor also met Messi at the event. She was with her sons, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, who looked visibly mesmerised by the icon.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's special gift to Sunil Chhetri captivates fans during India tour

Sachin Tendulkar also attended the event.