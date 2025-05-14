'Nobody wants war, but when there is no choice left': Ajay Devgn breaks silence on Operation Sindoor

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug arrived for the trailer launch of Karate Kid: Legends on Wednesday. At the event, Ajay praised the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Ajay Devgn on Operation Sindoor Talking about war, Ajay said, "I don't even need to say that. Nobody wants war, but when there's no choice left, then... there's no choice left. I salute the armed forces, the PM, and the government. They had to do what they did, and they did it great. Thank you."

India-Pakistan conflict India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Under the Operation, India targeted strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Yug Devgan's film debut Meanwhile, Ajay's son Yug Devgan is all set to mark his film debut with Karate Kid: Legends. He will be lending his voice to the Hindi version of the Jonathan Entwistle movie.

Ajay will be the voice of the iconic character Mr. Han, portrayed by Jackie Chan. On the other hand, Yug will debut as the voice for Li Fong, the film's lead played by Ben Wang.

At the event, proud father Ajay shared about his son. He said, “I didn’t talk to him about any of the dubbing process; I just told him to be confident and go ahead. I feel very proud, and I remember that when he was rehearsing, the very first day I got a call from the studio that they wanted to keep a few of his recordings to use in the film because they were very good. He even called me up after taking the required permission and made me hear the dialogues he had recorded.”

"I actually got inspired by him (Ajay) because he has always done so well, and all of you know that. I love him, and he is the reason I am doing this,” Yug added, how Ajay inspired him to make his debut at an early age.

Karate Kid: Legends release in India Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends will follow the story of Li Fong, a young kung fu prodigy who navigates a new school and forges unlikely friendships. As he's drawn into a high-stakes face-off with a local karate champion, Li is mentored by Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the iconic Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Under their guidance, Li embarks on a powerful journey of growth, self-discovery, and bravery.