Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude to Manoj Kumar for ’shaping his fathers journey’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Remembering legendary actor Manoj Kumar, Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt note in beloved memory of the 'Kranti' star.

Ajay recalled how his father, late Veeru Devgan, got his first big opportunity as an action director in Manoj Kumar's film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family's journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema's golden history."

He added, "Manoj ji's films - Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, Kranti, they weren't just films...they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched. As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father's journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me. Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal. Om Shanti."

Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal in patriotic films, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with films that inspired nationalism and pride.

He breathed his last on Friday morning at the age of 87.

Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow at 11 am at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.