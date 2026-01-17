Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's Dhamaal 4 gets new release date, skips Eid 2026 clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have officially announced a new release date for the comedy sequel, confirming that the film will now hit theatres on 12 June 2026, moving away from its earlier Eid release to avoid a box office clash with other big-ticket films.

Updated17 Jan 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Dhamaal 4: The makers of Dhamaal 4 have officially announced a change in the film’s release plans, putting an end to speculation around a possible box office clash next year.

Originally slated for an Eid 2026 release, the fourth instalment of the popular comedy franchise will now hit theatres on 12 June 2026. The shift ensures the film steers clear of a crowded release window that includes Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, both considered among the most anticipated releases of the year.

The announcement was made on Saturday via T-Series’ official Instagram handle, which shared a poster declaring the new release date. The caption read in Hindi, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay tuned!” — signalling that the comedy caper is firmly back on track, just on a new date.

Dhamaal 4 brings back its familiar ensemble led by Ajay Devgn, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Check out the post here:

The film’s shoot was wrapped up in September 2025, a development confirmed by Ajay Devgn on social media at the time. Sharing a behind-the-scenes update, the actor hinted at the trademark chaos and humour the franchise is known for, promising that the “gang” would soon return to entertain audiences.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is presented by T-Series in association with Devgn Films. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

With its new June 2026 release date locked in, Dhamaal 4 now gets a clear run at the box office — and fans can expect another dose of slapstick comedy and ensemble-driven humour when it arrives in cinemas.

