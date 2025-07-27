Subscribe

Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa joins Orry for hook step of viral Son of Sardaar 2 song; netizens call it ‘legacy’ moment

Impressed by Nysa's recreation, the Internet hailed it as a 'legacy' moment, noting that the hook step isn’t as easy as it seems, like Ajay rightfully pointed out.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Jul 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa recreates viral finger dance with Orry.
Amid intense trolling of the seemingly easy hook step of Son Of Sardar 2's viral song Pehla Tu Duja Tu, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa joined hands, literally, with influencer Orry to recreate it.

In the Instagram Reel, the duo can be seen attempting the hook step, almost effortlessly. However, there was a little hiccup from Nysa's end.

“She didn't even have to learn the dance!!” Orry wrote in the caption.

“Imagine hating on us, but we are just at home doing this,” read the text in the video.

At the trailer launch of Son Of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn had reacted to the memes on the viral finger step and said, “Aap log mera mazaak udaate ho, lekin, mere liye ye bhi karna bohot mushkil tha.”

“Maine kar diya, uska aap shukra guzaar kijiye,” he added.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Impressed by Nysa's recreation, the Internet hailed it as a 'legacy' moment, noting that the hook step isn’t as easy as it seems, like Ajay rightfully pointed out.

“She is carrying forward her dad’s legacy,” said a social media user.

“Khaandani talent hai Nysa ka,” quipped a user.

Another said, “Like father like daughter.”

“Bro literally pulled ‘Daughter of Sardaar’ to do this,” a user joked, referring to Orry.

“A reel with his daughter is diabolical,” another said.

A user asked, “How did u convince her to do this?”

“Ajay Devgan’s career is at risk,” exclaimed another user.

“Ajay Devgn is the most inclusive actor in the industry. Because he thinks of old people too. My mom who suffers from Arthritis can also do this step. Thank you Ajay ji,” joked a user.

Son of Sardaar 2 release delayed

Ajay Devgn Films has officially announced a new release date for their upcoming comedy caper, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. Originally scheduled to hit cinemas on 25 July 2025, the movie will now release on 1 August 2025.

While the production house did not disclose a specific reason for the delay, fans and industry watchers are speculating that the ongoing box office wave of the romantic drama Saiyaara is behind it.

 
