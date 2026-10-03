Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 The Conclusion becomes fourth in biggest openings ever: Which are top 3 openers at box office?

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s latest outing, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has opened strong at the box office. The film crossed the ₹60 crore mark on day 1 and ₹100 crore on day 2. It became the fourth biggest opener ever in films, as per film tracker Sacnilk.
Drishyam 3 minted ₹62 crore net on its opening day on Friday. It has beaten films like Yash's Toxic and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, whose day 1 collections were at ₹55 crore equally.
It also surpassed the day 1 net earnings of blockbusters like Stree 2 with ₹55.40 crore, Animal with ₹ 54.75 crore and KFG 2 (hindi) with ₹ 53.95 crore.
However, Drishyam 3 remained trailing behind the top 3 biggest openers of all times. The first stop is claimed by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Conclusion, which raked in ₹99.10 crore net on its day 1. The second biggest opener is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule with ₹70.30 crore net on its premiere day. At the third spot is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ₹65.50 crore net on the first day of its release.
Drishyam 3 came close to beating Jawan. It fell short of ₹3.5 crore, concluding its day 1 earnings at ₹62 crore.
Film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh took to X and wrote, “HISTORIC – 'DRISHYAM 3' IS FOURTH BIGGEST OPENER EVER... Check out the biggest *Day 1* biz – THE TOP 10… #Dhurandhar2: ₹ 140 cr [includes previews] #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 72 cr #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr #Drishyam3: ₹ 62 cr #Stree2: ₹ 55.40 cr [doesn't include previews] #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr #Animal: ₹ 54.75 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr NOTE: Above ₹ 50 cr openers only.”
According to Adarsh, the film is likely to earn more than ₹190 crore over the first weekend. Drishyam 2 was released on 2 October, making the most of the national holiday and the extended weekend.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the concluding chapter of the Vijay Salgaonkar story. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation, once again putting his family under the radar.
Ajay Devgn as Vijay, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh; the cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.
The film is co-written and directed by Abhishek Pathak.