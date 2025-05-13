Ajay Devgn's son Yug to mark his debut as voice actor, joins father in Jackie Chan's Karate Kid: Legends

Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug Devgan will be making his film debut soon with Jackie Chan's upcoming Karate Kid: Legends. Yug will lend his voice alongside his father, Ajay, for the Hindi version of the film.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug to make film debut The film also stars Ben Wang, and Daniel LaRusso in the lead.

While Ajay will be the voice for the legendary character of Mr Han (played by Jackie Chan), Yug will make his debut as Li Fong (played by Ben Wang). What makes this even more special is that it's not just Yug's first film project – it's also his very first collaboration with his father, Ajay Devgn.

Confirming the same, Sony Pictures India on Tuesday announced the exciting news. They shared a photo of Ajay and Yug and wrote in the caption, “The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan and Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon.”

Internet reacts to Yug Devgan's debut Reacting to the news, a user wrote in the comments, “Can't wait to hear Yug. Yug's debut is already iconic.” “ICONIC pairing, period. Loving this father-son energy,” added another.

Someone also commented, “They understood the dub assignment.”

Karate Kid: Legends Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends revolves around the story of Li Fong, a young kung fu prodigy who navigates a new school and forges unlikely friendships. As he's drawn into a high-stakes face-off with a local karate champion, Li is mentored by Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the iconic Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Under their guidance, Li embarks on a powerful journey of growth, self-discovery, and bravery.

The film is set to release in theatres across India on May 30. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will be distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

Ajay's last release was Raid 2, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. It was released on May 1.

