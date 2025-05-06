'Ajaz Khans phone switched off, searching for him,' says Mumbai Police after FIR lodged against actor

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked by the Mumbai police after a woman filed a complaint in which she has accused him of rape.

Advertisement

Police said that they were unable to contact the actor as his phone had been "switched off" since the filing of the FIR at Charkop Police Station.

According to Mumbai Police, the actor Ajaz Khan has not been in "contact" with the police ever since the FIR was filed against him for allgedly raping an actress.

"Case registered at Charkop Police Station against actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly raping an actress. Police tried to contact him after registering the FIR, but his number has been switched off since then. He is not in contact with the Police. The Police reached him, but he was not present there. Police are searching for him," said Mumbai Police.

Ajaz Khan is no stranger to controversy. He has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy surrounding the Ullu app's latest show, 'House Arrest,' which he hosts.

Advertisement

The Amboli Police in Mumbai have issued summons to Khan and the owner of the Ullu app after the platform was accused of streaming obscene content.

Khan and the app's owner have now been directed to appear before the investigating officer to provide their statements. The show sparked controversy after a purported video clip from the show went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

Since then, the show, which began streaming on April 11, 2025, has faced heavy criticism from political and social groups, with many calling the show vulgar and demanding government action .House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz Khan, began streaming on the Ullu app on April 11, 2025, and is described as an uncensored version of popular captive reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. The series features 12 contestants--nine women and three men--confined in a luxury villa and asked to perform a series of tasks. (ANI)