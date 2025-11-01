Ajith Kumar reacts to stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur, says we are all responsible for it

Actor Ajith Kumar recently addressed the stampede at actor Vijay's Karur political rally in Tamil Nadu. The incident left 41 people dead and several injured. Talking about it, Ajith came out in support of Vijay and shared who is responsible for it.

Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith talked about the craze around celebrities and public gatherings. He said that while fans gave him a “good life”, their love should also be monitored. He added that incidents like bursting firecrackers and tearing down screens in the name of celebration questioned why it only happens with film celebrities.

Ajith Kumar on stampede at Vijay's Karur rally Ajith said, "I'm not trying to put anybody down, but like I say, there's so much happening in Tamil Nadu today because of this stampede that happened. That individual (Vijay) alone is not responsible; we are all responsible for it, and I think even the media has a part to play in this. Today I think we have become a society that's so obsessed with gathering a crowd, to show your crowd. All this has to end."

“I mean, you have a crowd that goes for a cricket match, you don't see all this happening there, do you? Why is it happening only in theatres? Why is it only happening with celebrities, film personalities? So, what happens? It projects the whole film industry, world over, in a bad light. I mean, even Hollywood actors or we don't wish this. We want that love and that's what we work hard for...There are ways you can express your love,” he added.

What happened during Vijay's rally in Karur? The stampede incident at Karur took place on 27 September at Velusamipuram. It was a public rally attended by Vijay. While 41 people, including women and kids, died at the stampede, it also left over 60 people injured.

Hours after the incident, the actor-turned-politician Vijay wrote on X, “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.”

"Deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur.

“I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” he added.

CBI to probe the stampede Later, an investigation was launched. The Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the stampede at a rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Karur.

Recently, Vijay met the family members of the victims in Mamallapuram. Reportedly, he apologised for the incident.

"I was guilty as I could not meet you. I couldn't think any further. Now that I've met you, I can move forward", Vijay reportedly told the victims' family, as per NDTV.