Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi was released on Netflix, after wrapping up its theatrical run. It's now streaming on the OTT platform in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film marks the reunion between Ajith and Trisha Krishnan in 2015. It also has Arjun Sarja.

Vidaamuyarchi on OTT While Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres on February 6, the film opened to a strong collection. However, it received mixed reviews from viewers and critics. The film gradually slowed down at the box office over the next weeks and paused marking an unexpectedly poor performance.

Less than a month after its release, the film made its OTT debut on Netflix on Monday. While things were expected to improve for Vidaamuyarchi, however, the film continues to receive mix reactions from social media users who have now watched it on the OTT app.

Internet divided about Vidaamuyarchi With negligible buzz online, many complained about the “slow narration” of the film on X, formerly known as Twitter. While fans also came out in support of the film, a few also hailed Anirudh Ravichander who composed the music for the action thriller film.

One of them, posted on the micro-blogging site, “Just about 15 min into #Vidaamuyarchi and I couldn't hold black from posting about how beautiful the score is! Whistle bgm, proposal bgm, Thaniye instrumental nu ellame Apdiye kaadhula thaen oothuna maadhiri Release the OST ASAP @anirudhofficial (sic).” “Isn't a bad one, but it feels bland & lengthy. #Ajithkumar & Regina did their part well. The visuals are decent, but the action set pieces lack impact & the score is underutilised. I haven’t seen the og, so I can’t compare, but as a standalone film, it’s just okay (sic),” added another.

Calling Vidaamuyarchi “one time watchable”, a user also reviewed the film: “AK screen presence and his voice, everything is okay in this film but slow narration is a big minus. Anirudh carried the movie on his shoulders. The stunt and cinematography are brilliant work(sic).” “I haven’t watch the OG one, so I go with Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi. And it wasn’t that much quality-less as its final box office performance. I really don't know what happened to Tamil audience (sic),” posted someone after watching the film.

“This film don't deserve this much hate. Worked for me. AK(sic),” defended a viewer. Yet someone added, “#VidaaMuyarchi - Needs multiple sitting to finish this even in OTT despite the runtime being 150 Mins is a statement in itself.”