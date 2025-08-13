‘aka Charlie Sheen’ trailer: Netflix announces premiere date for tell-all two-part documentary

Netflix has finally announced the premiere date for its upcoming documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which will be in two parts. The series is all set to release on August 15, 2025, giving fans a sneak peek at Hollywood’s controversial star's lives.

Advertisement

Never-Before-Heard Stories and Rare Interviews The streaming platform also dropped the official trailer, which promised never-before-seen or heard stories, personal interviews, and Charlie Sheen’s life on and off screen. Known for his roles in hit TV shows like Two and a Half Men and movies such as Platoon and Wall Street, Sheen’s career has been filled with both success and scandals.

Soon to be released, the documentary will explore his rapid growth to fame in the 1980s, his struggles with substance addiction, official relationships, and the moment that made headlines all over the world. The documentary also features interviews with family, friends, former co-stars, and Sheen himself, portraying raw and honest perspectives.

Advertisement

From Hollywood Charm to Personal Struggles According to Netflix, aka Charlie Sheen, aims to show the man behind the headlines, from the charm and humor that made him a household name to the personal battles that nearly ended his career. The series is directed by an award-winning documentary filmmaker, Andrew Renzi, who has previously worked on celebrity-focused projects.

Sheen can be heard saying, "I've made mistakes, but I’ve also lived a life worth talking about,” in the official trailer. The clips hint at a mixture of candid confessions, emotional moments, and BTS stories from the golden era of Hollywood.

Advertisement

Given the historically high amount of public interest in celebrity tell-alls, Charlie Sheen is anticipated to be one of Netflix's most talked-about releases this year. When the series premieres next month, both critics and fans are already anticipating what revelations will be made.

FAQs Q1: What is ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ about? A: It’s a two-part tell-all documentary exploring Charlie Sheen’s rise, controversies, and personal battles.

Q2: When will it premiere on Netflix? A: The documentary premieres on August 15.