Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2, netizens shocked: ‘Fooled everyone in Bigg Boss 19’

Reality show Lock Upp is back with a new season. Premiered on Netflix, Lock Upp Season 2 saw several participants, including Akanksha Chamola, who is married to TV actor Gaurav Khanna. At the premiere, Chamola left everyone surprised with an update from her personal life. She was asked to share a confidential secret about her life. To this, she made a big revelation, confirming that she had divorced Gaurav Khanna.e

Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna The news left everyone shocked on stage, including host Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

On the show, Akanksha Chamola said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

She added, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

Netizens react The clip has now gone viral on social media, gaining mixed reactions from fans. Many of them recalled the moments shared between Chamola and Khanna when she appeared on Bigg Boss 19 during a special family segment.

Reacting to the news, a user wrote in the comments, “I don't care about Akanksha. but didn't expect this from #GauravKhanna if this is true. He fooled the audience during BB with his lies.”

Another added, “Last 1 year ah? What is she blabbering? She came into BB…he was acting like he waited for her…am I hearing this correctly? Every event they were together…birthdays parties events. Not judging but is this some PR move?”

Someone else commented, “Shocked.”

Earlier this year in January, Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna sparked divorce rumours. It began after she shared a cryptic post on social media. Written in Hindi, the note meant, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.”

Who is Akanksha Chamola Akanksha Chamola is a popular television actress who featured in shows like Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna tied the knot in 2016 after dating for some time. It is said that they met during an audition and fell in love eventually.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna on marriage, family and parenthood

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola held a big wedding which took place on 24 November, 2016. Their three-day wedding celebration was held in Khanna's hometown, Kanpur.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna opened up about his marriage with Akanksha Chamola. While talking to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, he once talked about why the couple chose not to embrace parenthood.

Khanna, who went on to become the winner of the season, said, "We will complete 9 years in November."

When Tiwari asked him if he had kids, Khanna answered, “No.” He reasoned, "My wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through).”