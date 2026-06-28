Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2, netizens shocked: ‘Fooled everyone in Bigg Boss 19’

Reality show Lock Upp is back with a new season. Premiered on Netflix, Lock Upp Season 2 saw several participants, including Akanksha Chamola, who is married to TV actor Gaurav Khanna. At the premiere, Chamola left everyone surprised with an update from her personal life. She was asked to share a confidential secret about her life. To this, she made a big revelation, confirming that she had divorced Gaurav Khanna.e

Advertisement

Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna The news left everyone shocked on stage, including host Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

On the show, Akanksha Chamola said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

She added, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

Advertisement

Netizens react The clip has now gone viral on social media, gaining mixed reactions from fans. Many of them recalled the moments shared between Chamola and Khanna when she appeared on Bigg Boss 19 during a special family segment.

Reacting to the news, a user wrote in the comments, “I don't care about Akanksha. but didn't expect this from #GauravKhanna if this is true. He fooled the audience during BB with his lies.”

Another added, “Last 1 year ah? What is she blabbering? She came into BB…he was acting like he waited for her…am I hearing this correctly? Every event they were together…birthdays parties events. Not judging but is this some PR move?”

Someone else commented, “Shocked.”

Earlier this year in January, Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna sparked divorce rumours. It began after she shared a cryptic post on social media. Written in Hindi, the note meant, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.”

Advertisement

Who is Akanksha Chamola Akanksha Chamola is a popular television actress who featured in shows like Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna tied the knot in 2016 after dating for some time. It is said that they met during an audition and fell in love eventually.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna on marriage, family and parenthood

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola held a big wedding which took place on 24 November, 2016. Their three-day wedding celebration was held in Khanna's hometown, Kanpur.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna opened up about his marriage with Akanksha Chamola. While talking to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, he once talked about why the couple chose not to embrace parenthood.

Khanna, who went on to become the winner of the season, said, "We will complete 9 years in November."

Advertisement

When Tiwari asked him if he had kids, Khanna answered, “No.” He reasoned, "My wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through).”

He added, "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them. I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.