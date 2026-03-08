Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reveals she froze her eggs, shares intense 2-week journey: ‘Female body is EXTRAORDINARY’

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marked International Women’s Day by sharing a deeply personal update with her followers. The 32-year-old revealed on social media that she recently chose to freeze her eggs, describing the medical process as both intense and empowering.

The actor shared a series of photos along with her message — one taken from a hospital bed and another showing her in athletic wear as she began her recovery.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares egg-freezing experience Opening up about the decision, Akansha described the past two weeks as physically demanding, involving multiple medical procedures and daily hormone injections.

In her post, she wrote: “Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this. The female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery (sic)."

She added: "But all I want to say is women are Bad***** and how in awe I am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are.”

Actor shares recovery update Akansha also explained the second photo she posted, which showed her slowly returning to her routine after the procedure.

“The second pic is from today- dressing for the job I want. Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing. Happy Women’s Day,” she wrote.

Support from friends and family Her candid post quickly drew supportive reactions from friends and colleagues in the film industry. Actor Vaani Kapoor commented, “Big love for you my girl,” while her sister Anushka Ranjan wrote, “Aww my strong girl.”

In recent years, more women — including public figures — have spoken openly about egg freezing and reproductive choices. Akansha’s post adds to the growing conversation around women taking control of their health and planning their futures on their own terms.

What is egg freezing? Egg freezing involves collecting a woman’s eggs from the ovaries, freezing them at very low temperatures and storing them for future use. When a woman is ready to conceive, the eggs can be thawed, fertilised using assisted reproductive techniques and transferred to the uterus.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s recent work On the professional front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was most recently seen in the Prime Video series Gram Chikitsalay (2025), where she played Dr Gargi in a rural drama focusing on healthcare challenges in villages. She also made a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt’s film Jigra (2024).

