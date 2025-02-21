Reliance Industries Chairman's elder son Akash Ambani, and his wife Shloka Ambani were recently spotted at the wedding ceremony of Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain, on Friday, February 21. Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina Ambani were also present.

Shloka Ambani chose a light green and lemon-yellow hued lehenga, which she paired with an emerald neckpiece. Akash Ambani sported a customised blue coloured suit.

Tina Ambani chose a red coloured saree for Aadar and Alekha's wedding, while her husband Anil Ambani wore a pastel shade kurta.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani wedding Founder of wellness company Way Well, Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain got married in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony in Goa in January 2025. They are all set to tie the knot again, this time with Hindu customs.

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain's wedding celebrations began on Thursday, February 20, with a grand Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. Among the notable attendees were Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who arrived with Alia's mother, Soni Razdan.

More about Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Aadar Jain, the grandson of the late actor Raj Kapoor started his career as an assistant director in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). He made his acting debut in the film Qaidi Band (2017).

Aadar's wife, Alekha Advani, completed her education from Cornell University's Hotel School in New York. She is the founder of Way Well.

Aaadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took place in November last year. Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor attended the ceremony. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September 2024, sharing a heartfelt proposal by the sea.