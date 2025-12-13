Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1: Balakrishna Nandamuri's sequel records blockbuster opening with ₹30 crore+ haul

Akhanda 2 stars Balakrishna Nandamuri alongside Amyuktha and Aadhi Pinishetty. The Hindi version of the film is clashing with Dhurandhar.

Sneha Biswas
Published13 Dec 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Balakrishna Nandamuri's 2021 sequel was release on 12 December.
Balakrishna Nandamuri's 2021 sequel was release on 12 December.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1: Superstar Balakrishna Nandamuri's latest film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, witnessed a massive opening business. After a wait of 4 years, the much-awaited sequel finally hit the theatres on Friday. It is helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 raked in 30.53 crore net in India on day 1 in all languages. While the original Telugu version contributed majorly to the opening day collection with an earning of 29.95 crore net, the Hindi version brought in 11 lakhs. While the Tamil dubbed version minted 43 lakh, Akhanda 2 earned the lowest, 1 lakh, among the Malayalam audience.

Considering its pre-release sale of 8 crore net, the film has crossed the 30 crore mark in just one day.

Akhanda 2 is clashing with Dhurandhar in the Hindi-speaking belt. It has also been released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Akhanda 2 state wise gross collection on day 1

The Balakrishna Nandamuri-starrer recorded a strong start at the box office on its opening days. During pre-release, the film earned 9.6 crore, driven largely by a 8.25 crore haul from Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana region, while Karnataka contributed 1.27 crore. On Day 1, collections jumped to 26.58 crore, once again led by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region at 22.5 crore, followed by Karnataka with 2.5 crore and Tamil Nadu adding 1.1 crore. With modest revenue from Kerala and the rest of India, the film’s total gross collection is 36.18 crore, as per the website.

Akhanda 2 occupancy and shows across languages

During premiere day, Akhanda 2 saw overwhelming footfall in theatres. The original Telugu language (2D) saw an overall 56.93% occupancy on Day 1. While the Tamil version saw occupancy at 14.71% on the same day, Hindi was at 10.16%. Among the Kannada audience, the film recorded occupancy at 5.66%.

About Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 film, Akhanda, which was a massive hit.

The sequel stars Amyuktha and Aadhi Pinishetty. It also marks the first film of Harshaali Malhotra, aka Munni from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, after her debut as a child actor.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam was initially set to release on December 5. On the same date, Dhurandhar was released.

Later, the makers of the film, 14 Reels Plus, announced that Akhanda 2 would release on December 12.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1: Balakrishna Nandamuri's sequel records blockbuster opening with ₹30 crore+ haul
