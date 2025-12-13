Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1: Balakrishna Nandamuri's sequel records blockbuster opening with ₹30 crore+ haul

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1: Superstar Balakrishna Nandamuri's latest film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, witnessed a massive opening business. After a wait of 4 years, the much-awaited sequel finally hit the theatres on Friday. It is helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 raked in ₹30.53 crore net in India on day 1 in all languages. While the original Telugu version contributed majorly to the opening day collection with an earning of ₹29.95 crore net, the Hindi version brought in ₹11 lakhs. While the Tamil dubbed version minted ₹43 lakh, Akhanda 2 earned the lowest, ₹1 lakh, among the Malayalam audience.

Considering its pre-release sale of ₹8 crore net, the film has crossed the ₹30 crore mark in just one day.

Akhanda 2 is clashing with Dhurandhar in the Hindi-speaking belt. It has also been released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Akhanda 2 state wise gross collection on day 1 The Balakrishna Nandamuri-starrer recorded a strong start at the box office on its opening days. During pre-release, the film earned ₹9.6 crore, driven largely by a ₹8.25 crore haul from Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana region, while Karnataka contributed ₹1.27 crore. On Day 1, collections jumped to ₹26.58 crore, once again led by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region at ₹22.5 crore, followed by Karnataka with ₹2.5 crore and Tamil Nadu adding ₹1.1 crore. With modest revenue from Kerala and the rest of India, the film’s total gross collection is ₹36.18 crore, as per the website.

Akhanda 2 occupancy and shows across languages During premiere day, Akhanda 2 saw overwhelming footfall in theatres. The original Telugu language (2D) saw an overall 56.93% occupancy on Day 1. While the Tamil version saw occupancy at 14.71% on the same day, Hindi was at 10.16%. Among the Kannada audience, the film recorded occupancy at 5.66%.

About Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 film, Akhanda, which was a massive hit.

The sequel stars Amyuktha and Aadhi Pinishetty. It also marks the first film of Harshaali Malhotra, aka Munni from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, after her debut as a child actor.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam was initially set to release on December 5. On the same date, Dhurandhar was released.

Also Read | Why was Akhanda 2 release postponed? Find out details