Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film makes a positive start, mints this amount

Boyapati Srinu’s sequel to his 2021 hit Akhanda, Akhanda 2, with Nandamuri Balakrishna reprising his dual roles, released in theatres on Friday and has made a promising start at the box office, collecting nearly ₹7.43 crore on its first day. The film has garnered positive reviews from both critics and viewers and is expected to perform well throughout the weekend.

Akhanda 2 recorded an overall 6.26% Hindi occupancy on its opening day, Friday. Reports suggest that the film experienced a gradual decrease in audience turnout as the day progressed. While morning shows had an occupancy rate of 47.24%, afternoon shows reached 46.18%.

Akhanda 2: Hindi-wise occupancy The much-awaited Akhanda 2 has hit the screens, and early occupancy reports show a mixed reaction from audiences across India. Mumbai tops the list with an impressive 27.5% occupancy, indicating that the city is loving the action-packed sequel. Pune follows closely with 17.5%, showing strong interest from the western audience.

The National Capital Region (NCR), however, showed a modest turnout of just 3%, while Chandigarh surprised with a solid 11%, exceeding expectations.

In the south, Bengaluru recorded 4% occupancy, suggesting a lukewarm reception, while Ahmedabad and Surat had 4% and 4.5% respectively. Other cities such as Bhopal (4%), Lucknow (6%), and Jaipur (0%) saw varied audience engagement.

Overall, Akhanda 2 is performing strongly in Mumbai and Pune, with other regions showing a more mixed response, making it a city-centric hit for now.

Akhanda 2: Telugu-wise occupancy Akhanda 2 saw a mixed trend in terms of turnout across major states. Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of shows with 57% overall occupancy, followed by Telangana at 54% and Hyderabad at 52%. Mumbai registered 43%, while Delhi saw 30%.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam social media review A user took to X, formerly Twitter and shared that Akhanda 2 couldn't match the ‘magic’ of the prequel. However, the user also claimed that Balakrishna was the biggest strength of the film.

“#akhanda vs #Akhanda2Thaandavam honest take. Akhanda 1 was pure mass magic — iconic BGM, powerful elevation scenes, and NBK in his peak divine form. But when compared to Part 2… it honestly feels disappointing. The intensity, the magic, the emotional connect — all feel missing this time. Akhanda 1 set the bar sky-high, and Akhanda 2 just couldn’t match that legacy. Still, NBK’s screen presence remains the biggest strength of the franchise,” read the post.

Another user posted, "Done with my show, the film worked in parts… BSK as Nolan steals the show! Music is just good. Looks like Sandeepraaj inspired from SSR for few scenes especially where he introduces "Conflict"& many... didn't like the Climax… Overall decent film 2.5/5 #Mowgli (sic)."

Someone else called Akhanda 2 logicless and the weakest. This user shared, “Weak 1st half followed by unbearable 2nd half. Logicless scenes and action episodes. Heroine only for Jajikaya Song. Aadhi only for shouting. His shouting is louder than Thaman BGM. Thaman disappoints. Verdict: Weakest movie in Boya and Balayya combo.”

However, a few also praised the film. Among them, one shared on the micro-blogging site: “Pure mythological mass madness Interval peaks Second half-mother sentiment 3 blocks shiva thandavam Climax NBK hit streak continues blockbuster written all over.”

