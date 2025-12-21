Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Balakrishna film nears ₹85 crore mark amid second-week trends

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has completed ten days in cinemas, continuing its theatrical run across multiple languages despite mixed to negative critical reviews.

Akhanda 2 Day 10 box office collection According to trade site Sacnilk, the film collected ₹76.75 crore in its first week, with the bulk of earnings coming from the Telugu version. The Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed smaller amounts.

On Day 8 (second Friday), the film earned ₹1.7 crore, showing a decline of over 40 per cent. Collections improved on Day 9 (second Saturday) to around ₹2.5 crore based on rough data. Early estimates for Day 10 (second Sunday) stand at ₹2.42 crore, taking the total 10-day collection to ₹83.37 crore.

Occupancy figures on Day 10 reflected moderate audience turnout. Morning shows recorded 22.80 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 46.65 per cent in Telugu-speaking markets.

Trade reports also note that the film crossed the ₹00 crore mark worldwide early in its run, marking entry into the so-called “100 crore club,” a notable milestone for Balakrishna as it continues his streak of high-earning films.

However, some regional box office analyses describe underperformance in certain markets, and the film’s weekday collections have been weaker compared with its opening weekend numbers.

More about the film The Telugu-language fantasy action thriller stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead and is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Released on 12 December 2025 in 3D and 2D formats, the film is the sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda and marks the fourth collaboration between Balakrishna and the director.

The film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing the antagonist and Harshaali Malhotra making her Telugu cinema debut. Music is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography by C Ramprasad and editing by Tammiraju.