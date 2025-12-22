Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film shows signs of fatigue in second week

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11:Thaandavam appears to be moderating as the film enters its second full week in cinemas, with weekday collections showing a visible slowdown after a front-loaded opening.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu-language action sequel earned ₹76.75 crore in its first week, driven largely by its core Telugu market. Collections from dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam have remained comparatively modest.

The second-week trend, however, reflects waning footfalls. On Day 8 (second Friday), the film collected around ₹1.7 crore, marking a decline of over 40% from the previous day. Business improved marginally over the weekend, with Day 9 (second Saturday) bringing in approximately ₹2.5 crore, while early estimates for Day 10 (second Sunday) stand at ₹2.42 crore. This takes the film’s India total to about ₹83.37 crore at the end of ten days.

Occupancy data from Day 11 underlined the softening demand. Overall Telugu occupancy on Monday stood at 16.41%, with morning shows at 14.15%, afternoon shows at 16%, and evening shows improving slightly to 19.09%. While afternoon occupancy in select Telugu-speaking centres was relatively better, weekday footfalls remain significantly lower than the opening weekend.

Trade analysts note that while the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide early in its run—a milestone that reinforces Nandamuri Balakrishna’s track record of high-opening mass entertainers—regional performance has been uneven. Some markets have reported underwhelming holds, particularly outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Released on 12 December in both 2D and 3D formats, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and serves as a sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda. The film marks the fourth collaboration between the actor-director duo. It stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty in a key antagonist role, and features music by Thaman S.