Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film shows signs of fatigue in second week

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam shows a slowdown in its second week at the box office, with weekday collections dipping after a strong opening weekend. The Balakrishna-led sequel has crossed 100 crore worldwide but now faces a key test in sustaining momentum.

Akhanda 2 is facing fierce competition from new Telugu releases
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11:Thaandavam appears to be moderating as the film enters its second full week in cinemas, with weekday collections showing a visible slowdown after a front-loaded opening.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu-language action sequel earned 76.75 crore in its first week, driven largely by its core Telugu market. Collections from dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam have remained comparatively modest.

The second-week trend, however, reflects waning footfalls. On Day 8 (second Friday), the film collected around 1.7 crore, marking a decline of over 40% from the previous day. Business improved marginally over the weekend, with Day 9 (second Saturday) bringing in approximately 2.5 crore, while early estimates for Day 10 (second Sunday) stand at 2.42 crore. This takes the film’s India total to about 83.37 crore at the end of ten days.

Occupancy data from Day 11 underlined the softening demand. Overall Telugu occupancy on Monday stood at 16.41%, with morning shows at 14.15%, afternoon shows at 16%, and evening shows improving slightly to 19.09%. While afternoon occupancy in select Telugu-speaking centres was relatively better, weekday footfalls remain significantly lower than the opening weekend.

Trade analysts note that while the film crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide early in its run—a milestone that reinforces Nandamuri Balakrishna’s track record of high-opening mass entertainers—regional performance has been uneven. Some markets have reported underwhelming holds, particularly outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Released on 12 December in both 2D and 3D formats, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and serves as a sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda. The film marks the fourth collaboration between the actor-director duo. It stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty in a key antagonist role, and features music by Thaman S.

Industry observers say the film’s long-term box office outcome will now depend on how sharply collections taper during the second week, especially in the absence of strong critical backing. For big-budget, star-driven Telugu films, sustaining weekday business beyond the first ten days often determines whether they end as outright blockbusters or merely front-loaded successes.

