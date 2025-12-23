Akhanda 2 box office collection day 12: Balakrishna's film becomes career's 4th highest grosser, check total earnings

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 12: Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is close to wrapping up its second week at the box office. Ahead of another week, the film has become the fourth highest grossing film in Balakrishna's career despite witnessing nearly 50% drop in earnings.

Akhanda 2 recently surpassed the lifetime earnings of his 2023 film, Bhagavanth Kesari.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 12 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 minted ₹55 lakh net in India on day 12. The collection dipped by approximately 47.6% from Day 11 to Day 12. On day 11, the film minted ₹1.05 crore net [Te: 1.03 Cr ; Hi: 0.01; Ta: 0.01].

While these are live data from the website and are subject to change, the film has now crossed the ₹86 crore mark. The above figures of day 12 are based on morning and afternoon shows. The revenue so far is likely to double if the film maintains its pace.

The final figure will be available on the website after night shows.

Akhanda 2 becomes Balakrishna's 4th highest grosser of his career With this, Akhanda 2 has surpassed the earnings of his film, Bhagavanth Kesari. The film raked in ₹84.78 crore net in India. Now Akhanda 2 has secured the fourth spot. Other films in the list are Akhanda ( ₹89 crore India net collection), Daaku Maharaaj ( ₹90.93 crore India net collection) and Veera Simha Reddy ( ₹97.64 crore India net collection).

Akhanda 2 total box office collection day wise Akhanda 2: Thaandavam had a mixed run at the box office so far. The film opened on a promising note with ₹8 crore during paid preview, followed by a strong ₹22.5 crore on its release, day 1. While the film witnessed an unusual decline over the opening weekend, it still managed to rake in ₹15.5 crore on Saturday and ₹15.1 crore on Sunday. But, the collections dipped sharply on weekdays. While Monday brought in ₹5.25 crore, it was followed by ₹4.25 crore on Tuesday and ₹3.3 crore on Wednesday. The film wrapped up its first week with ₹2.85 crore on Thursday, taking the Week 1 total to ₹76.75 crore.

In the second week, the film saw a further drop in footfall, earning ₹1.7 crore on the second Friday. Saturday brought some relief for the makers as earnings jumped to ₹2.55 crore and ₹3.45 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped again on Monday (1.05 crore) and Tuesday ( ₹55 lakh). The film is heading towards the ₹100 crore mark at a slow pace.

Akhanda 2 occupancy rate On Day 12, Akhanda 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 16.25% for its original, Telugu version. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 14.63%

Afternoon Shows: 17.87%

Evening Shows: Awaiting

Night Shows: Awaiting

Akhanda 2 shows across India On Day 12, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam continued its wide but fading presence across major regions in India. Among the Telugu audience, Hyderabad remained the biggest market with 291 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 140 shows and Vizag–Visakhapatnam with 78 shows. Vijayawada's show count was at 52, while Guntur, Warangal, Kakinada and Mahbubnagar contributed with 16 and 18 shows respectively. However, Chennai had a limited presence with 11 shows, whereas Mumbai recorded a single show listed.

Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshaali Malhotra.

Watch trailer here: