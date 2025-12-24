Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Balakrishna film slows down, mints this amount

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has completed thirteen days in cinemas, continuing its theatrical run across multiple languages despite mixed to negative critical reviews. According to trade site Sacnilk, the film collected ₹0.37 crore India net on its thirteenth day across all languages, taking the overall earnings to ₹86.87 crore.

The film earned ₹76.75 crore in its first week, with the bulk of earnings coming from the Telugu version. The Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed smaller amounts.

On Day 11, the film earned ₹1.05 crore, showing a decline of almost 70 per cent. On Day 12, there was a further drop as the film earned ₹1 crore, a decline of around 4.76 per cent. Early estimates for Day 13 stand at ₹0.37 crore.

Occupancy-wise collection According to occupancy figures, Karimnagar has the highest average occupancy of 47.5%, with a maximum of 56%, while Guntur has an average of 30.5% with a maximum of 31%. These figures highlight the film’s strong appeal in mass centres.

Tier II cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also witnessed good momentum. Chennai led with 20% occupancy, followed by Warangal (17%), Mahbubnagar (17.5%), Hyderabad (16.5%) and Vizag – Visakhapatnam (16.5%). The largest show was in Hyderabad, despite its average occupancy, with 300 screenings.

In contrast, metro markets remained subdued. Bengaluru reported an average occupancy of 9%, while Mumbai saw negligible traction, reflecting the film’s limited pull beyond its traditional audience base.

More about the film The Telugu-language fantasy action thriller stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead and is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Released on 12 December 2025 in 3D and 2D formats, the film is the sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda and marks the fourth collaboration between Balakrishna and the director.

The film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing the antagonist and Harshaali Malhotra making her Telugu cinema debut. Music is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography by C Ramprasad and editing by Tammiraju.