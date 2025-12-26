Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Balakrishna's film see sluggish 2nd week hold amid steep drop in earnings

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, the much-anticipated sequel starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has completed Day 15 at the box office with notably muted earnings, reflecting a broader slowdown in its second-week performance.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 According to early estimates, the film earned approximately ₹0.36 crore on its second Friday (Day 15), taking its total domestic net collection to ₹89.41 crore. This follows a Week 2 aggregate of ₹12.3 crore, a steep 83.97 per cent decline compared with its opening week, underscoring pronounced weekday erosion for the Telugu-language fantasy action thriller.

The second Thursday brought in ₹1.45 crore, while Wednesday’s intake stood at ₹1.1 crore. These figures are drawn from Sacnilk’s box office tracking.

Theatrical occupancy figures point to subdued audience turnout on Day 14, with an overall Telugu occupancy of 17.71 per cent; morning shows registered a low 14.09 per cent, increasing only marginally through the afternoon and evening. This tepid audience response highlights the waning momentum entering the second weekend.

Akhanda 2 International Box Office On the international front, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has crossed a notable milestone in North America, where it has surpassed the half-a-million-dollar mark despite logistical and legal hurdles ahead of release. This demonstrates the film’s capacity to engage diaspora audiences even as domestic momentum slows.

Trade analysts characterise the film’s commercial trajectory as one of sharp early decline following robust opening figures, with holiday boosts such as Christmas providing only temporary uplift.

As per data reported in wider entertainment coverage, Akhanda 2 collected around ₹1.65 crore on its 14th day, aided by the Christmas holiday, bringing its total collections close to ₹89.25 crore before Day 15 estimates were factored in. The film had amassed an estimated ₹87.6 crore in its first 13 days prior to the holiday bump.

More About the Film Akhanda 2 is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda and continues the saga of a powerful Aghora warrior, with Boyapati Srinu again at the helm as writer-director. The film, featuring Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra and others in principal roles, was released on 12 December 2025 in multiple formats including 3D, 2D and EPIQ.