Akhanda 2 box office collection day 2: Balakrishna Nandamuri's film inches towards ₹70 crore mark

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on Day 5, earning around ₹2.22 crore (India net) across all languages. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film was released in theatres on December 16.

Akhanda 2 Day 5 Box Office Collection The five-day India net collection of Akhanda 2 now stands at ₹68.57 crore across all languages. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the Boyapati Sreenu-directed sequel registered moderate holds through its first weekend, driven largely by Telugu-speaking markets.

The film opened with paid previews on Day 0 (Thursday), collecting ₹8 crore. Its first full day on Friday saw a strong jump to ₹22.5 crore, led primarily by Telugu markets, with additional contributions from the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

However, collections dipped on Day 2 (Saturday), earning ₹15.5 crore — a drop of 31.11 per cent. Early estimates for Day 3 (Sunday) pegged the figure at ₹12.43 crore, pushing the cumulative total to ₹58.43 crore.

Theatre Occupancy (Region-wise) Occupancy trends on Tuesday showed that morning shows registered footfalls of 9.33 per cent, while afternoon shows recorded 18.44 per cent.

Thaandavam continued its theatrical run with modest occupancy levels in the Tamil (2D) version on Day 5, with mixed performance across major centres.

According to occupancy data from key regions, Pondicherry emerged as the strongest market, recording an overall occupancy of 26.5 per cent, driven by steady footfalls in the morning (26 per cent) and afternoon (27 per cent) shows across 20 screenings.

Chennai and Bengaluru posted identical overall occupancies of 16.5 per cent. While Chennai saw balanced turnout in morning (15 per cent) and afternoon (18 per cent) shows across 188 screenings, Bengaluru recorded lower morning occupancy at 8 per cent, with a spike to 25 per cent in afternoon shows, though with only three shows reported.