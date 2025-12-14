Akhanda 2 box office collection day 2: Balakrishna Nandamuri's film inches towards ₹50 crore mark despite first dip

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 2: Balakrishna Nandamuri's latest film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, saw its first fall in earnings on day 2. The film witnessed an impressive opening day. It is now heading towards the ₹50 crore club in India.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 2 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 minted ₹15.50 crore net on day 2 in India. The recent collection dipped by ₹7 crore, marking an approximate 31.1% drop from Day 1 to Day 2.

Akhanda 2 is clashing with Dhurandhar in Hindi. It is also available in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day wise The much-awaited sequel of Balakrishna Nandamuri raked in ₹22.5 crore on day 1. The Telugu version contributed majorly with ₹21.95 crore net, and the Hindi version brought in ₹1 lakh. The Kannada dubbed version earned ₹2 lakh, and the Tamil dubbed version minted ₹43 lakh; it also earned ₹1 lakh among the Malayalam audience.

Considering its pre-release sale of ₹8 crore net, the film minted more than the ₹30 crore mark on day 1.

The total earnings of the film so far are ₹ 46 crore net in India.

Akhanda 2 occupancy rates Akhanda 2, in its original language, Telugu, recorded a strong 51.33% occupancy (2D) on Saturday. The film remained steady through the day, opening with 28.86% in morning shows, rising to 50.14% in the afternoon, 57.84% in the evening, and peaking at 68.48% during night shows.

Among the Tamil (2D) audience, the film had comparatively lower footfalls. Theatres saw an overall 15.81% occupancy on Saturday, day 2. Morning shows were at 14.15%, with afternoon occupancy climbing to 16.83%. Evening shows dipped slightly to 14.08%, while night shows were at 18.19%.

About Akhanda 2: Cast, makers Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's hit 2021 film, Akhanda.

Besides Balakrishna in the lead, the sequel also features Amyuktha and Aadhi Pinishetty. The film also has Harshaali Malhotra, who is best known for her role as Munni in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film marks her first project since her debut as a child actor.

Akhanda 2 is a fantasy action thriller, written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu. It is backed by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under the banners of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment.