Akhanda 2 box office collection day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer sees slight drop on second day, check earnings

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated film Akhanda 2 continued its box office run on the second day, with early estimates indicating a noticeable drop in collections. After opening with ₹30.5 crore on Friday, the film collected ₹8.16 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹38.66 crore, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk.

While the numbers point to a decline in performance, industry analysts believe the film continues to benefit from the strong brand value of the Akhanda franchise, which has built a loyal audience over the years.

Occupancy trends on Day 2 The second day witnessed varying occupancy levels across time slots, reflecting a mixed audience response. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 16.81%, which rose to 39.83% during the afternoon. The trend suggests that while word of mouth may be moderate, audience turnout is fluctuating rather than showing steady growth.

Regional performance Akhanda 2 delivered an uneven performance across major centres.

Puducherry recorded the highest overall occupancy at 29%, driven by strong morning and afternoon shows at 28% and 30% respectively, across 24 shows. Dindigul followed with an overall occupancy of 19%, supported by a solid 24% turnout in morning shows.

Chennai registered an overall occupancy of 18.5% across 190 shows, with afternoon shows performing better than morning ones. Bengaluru reported a similar overall occupancy of 18%, though the number of shows remained limited to just three.

Other centres posted relatively lower figures. Vellore recorded 15.5% occupancy, Salem 14%, Madurai 12% and Trichy 11%. Coimbatore remained on the lower side with 7.5% occupancy across 80 shows. Thiruvananthapuram reported zero occupancy across its four shows.

About Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna’s 2021 blockbuster Akhanda.

The sequel stars Amyuktha and Aadhi Pinishetty and also marks the first film of Harshaali Malhotra—popularly known as Munni from Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan—since her debut as a child actor.

