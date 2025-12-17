Akhanda 2 box office collection day 5: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film overtakes Thandel despite another drop in earnings

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 5: Telugu superstar Balakrishna Nandamuri's latest film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, witnessed another dip in earnings due to a working weekday. The film recently entered the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025. It has now crossed the ₹70 crore mark in India.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 5 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 minted ₹4.35 crore net on day 5 domestically. The film collection dipped by approximately 17.14% from Day 4 to Day 5. On Monday, the film earned ₹5.25 crore [Te: ₹4.95 crore; Hi: ₹0.07 crore; Ka: ₹0.02 crore; Ta: ₹0.2 crore; Mal: ₹0.01 crore]

This brings Akhanda 2's total earnings to ₹70.70 crore net in India.

The film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel ( ₹65.49 crore net).

Akhanda 2 box office collection day wise Akhanda 2: Thaandavam had a mixed box office trend since its release on Friday. The film opened with ₹8 crore during paid preview, followed by a strong opening business on day 1 with ₹22.5 crore, majorly driven by the original Telugu version.

However, the film collections dipped on Saturday to ₹15.5 crore and remained steady on Sunday at ₹15.1 crore. The film saw a sharp drop, again, on its first Monday, earning ₹5.25 crore. Early estimates for Day 5 saw yet another decline in earnings. With this, the film’s total India net collection crossed the 70 crore mark, securing the ninth spot in the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025.

According to a report by KoiMoi, the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 are They Call Him OG ( ₹194.05 crore), Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹186.90 crore), Game Changer ( ₹136.92 crore), Mirai ( ₹94.85 crores), Daaku Maharaaj ( ₹91.11 crore), Kuberaa ( ₹90.89 crore), Hari Hara Veera Mallu ( ₹87 crore), HIT 3 ( ₹81 crore), Akhanda 2 ( ₹70.70 crores) and Thandel ( ₹66.06 crore).

Akhanda 2 occupancy and show rates Akhanda 2: Thaandavam registered an overall 20.70% Telugu occupancy on day 5. The film showed a gradual rise in footfall as the day progressed, with morning shows at 15.09% occupancy, which improved to 20.50% in the afternoon. Evening and night shows performed better, as they remained at 23.45% and 23.76% occupancy, respectively.

In terms of regions with the highest number of screenings, Hyderabad led the list with 506 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 316 shows and Vizag–Visakhapatnam with 153 shows. Vijayawada also maintained pace with 103 shows, while Guntur (62) and Chennai (49) were on Day 5.

Among the Tamil audience, Akhanda 2 recorded 14.23% occupancy on day 5. Chennai had the highest number of screenings for the film with 193 shows, followed by Coimbatore (73 shows) and Madurai (54 shows).

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 film of the same name. It also stars Amyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty and Harshaali Malhotra.