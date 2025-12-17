Akhanda 2 box office collection day 6: Balakrishna film slows down, sees drop in earnings after ₹70 cr haul

Akhanda 2, led by Nandamuri Balakrishna, hit theatres amid sky-high expectations, but the sequel has been unable to match the pre-release excitement. Despite strong buzz and early blockbuster forecasts, the film has underperformed at the Indian box office and is gradually heading towards a disappointing outcome.

Even so, the film has achieved a significant benchmark by surpassing the lifetime box office numbers of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, securing its place as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. In the domestic market, Akhanda 2 has crossed the ₹70 crore mark.

The sequel to the 2021 film Akhhanda features Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Report On its first Tuesday (day 5), Akhanda 2 saw another decline in earnings, collecting an estimated ₹4.35 crore. This represents a steeper-than-usual weekday drop of nearly 17 per cent compared to Monday’s ₹5.25 crore, exceeding the typical 10 per cent fall. With this addition, the film’s India net collection has reached ₹70.7 crore, while its gross earnings stand at around ₹83.42 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Globally, the film’s total box office collection after five days is estimated to be between ₹89.35 crore and ₹90 crore. The Telugu version continues to drive the numbers, contributing over ₹70 crore to the India net total.

Akhanda 2 occupancy and show rates On day five, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 20.70 per cent. Audience turnout showed an upward trend as the day progressed, starting at 15.09 per cent in the morning and rising to 20.50 per cent during afternoon shows.

Evening and night screenings performed comparatively better, recording occupancy levels of 23.45 per cent and 23.76 per cent, respectively.

Among Tamil audiences, Akhanda 2 reported an occupancy of 14.23 per cent on day five. Chennai hosted the highest number of screenings with 193 shows, followed by Coimbatore with 73 shows and Madurai with 54 shows.

Akhanda 2 plot Akhanda 2 sees Nandamuri Balakrishna returning as Akhanda, a fierce protector who battles evil while wielding divine power. The sequel raises the stakes with the introduction of a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who is endowed with supernatural abilities. Packed with mythological elements, the trailer promised a grand face-off between Akhanda and Aadhi’s mythical villain, blending fantasy, tradition, and high-voltage action.